Two rescued after ATV falls through the ice on Sebago Lake

Rescue crews were sent to Sebago Lake after two UTVs fell through the ice.
Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were rescued off Sebago Lake Friday night after their ATV fell through the ice.

Emergency crews from Standish, Gorham and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue from the boat launch on the south side of the lake.

Rescuers were able to pull them to safety on an ice sled.

Wardens say this week’s warm temperatures and considerable melting have left many areas of the ice drastically different in a short period of time.

“What was a closed ridge earlier that you were maybe able to walk over or drive over - in just a couple hours opened up ten feet wide,” said Game Warden Neil Wykes, who was involved in the rescue.

