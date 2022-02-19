Two arrested on drug charges after months-long investigation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men have been arrested on drug charges following a months-long investigation by East Millinocket Police.

Officials say 53-year-old Scott Smith of Medway and 37-year-old Ryan Schiller of Mattawamkeag were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Smith was also charged with over two dozen counts of criminal forfeiture of property.

Last August, police went to a residence on Pattagumpus Road to conduct a bail search and locate several wanted individuals.

The officers were met with resistance and obtained a search warrant for the home.

After a search of the home, officials seized several hundred grams of combined methamphetamines, crack cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl.

They also seized more that 30 firearms.

Four others were arrested for various bail and probation violations.

