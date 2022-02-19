Somerset SnowFest kicks off Saturday

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset SnowFest kicked off Saturday morning at Lake George Regional Park in Canaan.

The first event of this year’s SnowFest was the Kids Box Sled Derby.

Kids built sleds out of cardboard boxes and decorated them to be whatever they wanted - like school buses, pirate ships, and even a slice of pepperoni pizza.

Due to recent warm temperatures causing snow melt, the folks running the SnowFest spent the greater part of Friday replacing snow on the hill for the derby Saturday.

There will be free events and activities in and around Lake George Regional Park until next Sunday.

“We all coordinate throughout the year trying to bring outdoor - professionally led outdoor recreation programming to the community.

And it’s all free,” said Darryll White, Director of Lake George Regional Park.

There are events every day until next Sunday, but most of the events are planned for weekend days.

One of the most anticipated events is Skijor in Skowhegan, during which skiers and snowboarders are pulled behind a horse over gates, jumps, and rings.

Skijor Skowhegan is next Saturday at Skowhegan fairgrounds.

