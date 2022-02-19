Advertisement

Somerset SnowFest kicks off Saturday

Kids Box Sled Derby
Kids Box Sled Derby(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset SnowFest kicked off Saturday morning at Lake George Regional Park in Canaan.

The first event of this year’s SnowFest was the Kids Box Sled Derby.

Kids built sleds out of cardboard boxes and decorated them to be whatever they wanted - like school buses, pirate ships, and even a slice of pepperoni pizza.

Due to recent warm temperatures causing snow melt, the folks running the SnowFest spent the greater part of Friday replacing snow on the hill for the derby Saturday.

There will be free events and activities in and around Lake George Regional Park until next Sunday.

“We all coordinate throughout the year trying to bring outdoor - professionally led outdoor recreation programming to the community.

And it’s all free,” said Darryll White, Director of Lake George Regional Park.

There are events every day until next Sunday, but most of the events are planned for weekend days.

One of the most anticipated events is Skijor in Skowhegan, during which skiers and snowboarders are pulled behind a horse over gates, jumps, and rings.

Skijor Skowhegan is next Saturday at Skowhegan fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Protests over masking at Nokomis Regional Middle School.
Masking protests continue at Nokomis Regional Middle School Friday morning
As students and parents tried to enter the school without masks, school officials turned them...
Crowds of students and parents protest mask mandate at Nokomis Friday
Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power.
Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
27 more Mainers died with COVID, 3,754 newly recorded cases

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine Giveaway
Vaccine clinic offers free TV’s in Bar Harbor
A couple from Westfield is celebrating after their daughter was released from the neonatal...
‘She challenged us quite often’: Couple brings home baby after 98 days in the NICU
A closure of part of I-295 through Portland that was supposed to happen last fall is now...
Maine DOT sets new date for I-295 bridge closure in Portland
Light snow showers, breezy today