Maine receives an F on gun safety

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - On Friday, Maine received an F rating on gun safety from a gun violence prevention group. The advocacy group, Giffords Law Center cited loose gun regulations as the reason for the failing grade.

Maine doesn’t require a permit to own or carry a gun and the state does not require background checks for private sales. Gun rights advocates argue that Maine’s low homicide rate justifies the lack of stringent gun laws. The executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine says that Maine’s low homicide rate is impressive considering how many people own and use guns.

“We have one of the highest per capita gun ownerships,” says David Trahan. “We should be proud of our record.”

Gun violence prevention advocates say that it’s not high-profile shootings that are plaguing Mainers. The toll of loose gun laws sometimes goes unseen. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 89% of gun-related deaths in Maine are suicides.

“The way that people suffer from gun violence in our state is more behind closed doors, it’s the domestic violence cases, it’s the suicides, it’s the accidental discharges,” Bickford said.

