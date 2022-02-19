Advertisement

Maine DOT sets new date for I-295 bridge closure in Portland

A closure of part of I-295 through Portland that was supposed to happen last fall is now...
A closure of part of I-295 through Portland that was supposed to happen last fall is now scheduled for April. (File)(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A closure of part of I-295 through Portland that was supposed to happen last fall is now scheduled for April.

The I-295 closure over Veranda Street is necessary so crews can move a new bridge structure into place, replacing an aging bridge.

The closure was originally been planned for October but had to be postponed because of supply chain problems for key materials.

The new closure dates run from the evening of Friday, April 22, through late morning on Monday, April 25.

