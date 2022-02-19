Maine considers bill to expand tribal sovereignty rights

AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Janet Mills is supporting a bill to reform tribal rights in Maine but continues to push back on a larger bill that would restore the sovereignty rights to the state’s four tribal nations.

The Portland Press Herald reports that tribal nations agreed to the reforms Thursday.

The reforms would remove state sales taxes on goods made on tribal land and lift taxes on income earned by tribal members on reservations.

Tribal representatives stated that they do not see the new reforms as a replacement for the expansive legislation that would grant tribal nations sovereignty.

Mills’ office has not responded to requests to comment.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.