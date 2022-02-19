Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 50 more COVID deaths and another 4,031 cases

Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results

Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system, according to the Maine CDC.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 50 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll now stands at 1,960.

There are also 4,031 new cases Saturday.

*Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system, according to the Maine CDC.

This is the fifth day in a row the Maine CDC has reported an elevated number of cases as they deal with a backlog.

More than 1,500 COVID vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, 245 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus.

60 people were in critical care, and 26 were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says there are 72 critical care beds open in the state right now.

This story will be updated.

