Light snow showers, breezy today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system and associated fronts will pass over the state today. This will bring light snow showers starting late this morning and ending this evening. On average, around 1-2″ of snow is expected across the northern half of the state with 1″ or less across the southern half. It will also be a little breezy today; south winds could gust up to 30 mph. Gusty winds will continue overnight and begin to subside later Sunday morning.

Snowfall forecast for 2/19/22 (WABI)

High pressure will move in Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be much brighter and an overall nicer day. A disturbance will move through on Monday, which could bring some light snow showers to far northern Maine. Otherwise, temperatures in the 40s are expected for most of the region.

A more significant low pressure system will track into the Northeast on Tuesday. Accumulating snowfall is possible for far northern Maine Tuesday and Tuesday night. Farther south, through the Penobscot region down through Kennebec County and west, snow Tuesday will change over to a wintry mix late Tuesday afternoon and continue through the night. Coastal areas will see snow change over to rain.

This system will move out on Wednesday. A few lingering rain/snow showers will be possible, but otherwise temperatures will be warming back into the upper 30s and 40s. Calm conditions are expected on Thursday before another system moves into the state on Friday. This system has the potential to bring accumulating snowfall across the state.

TODAY: Light snow showers. Highs 19-32°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds cover. Lows 2-16°. West wind 10-20 with gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 20-32°. Southwest wind 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with snow showers across far northern Maine. Highs 37-45°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow, sleet and rain. Accumulating snowfall across northern Maine. Highs 26-41°. East wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 37-45°. West wind 5-15 mph.

