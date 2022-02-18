Somerset SnowFest returns for fourth year

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - If you love outdoor winter activities, you want to get to Skowhegan.

The Somerset SnowFest is returning for its fourth year. The event runs Feb. 19-27 in the Skowhegan area.

The week-long event will feature dozens of events, including Skijor Skowhegan, Maine’s first equestrian skijoring competition.

Hey everyone, check this post out to get a rundown of all our Somerset SnowFest activities! Or you can check out our website at: www.somersetsnowfest.org Posted by Somerset SnowFest on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Skowhegan Outdoors, an initiative of Main Street Skowhegan, will host a number of events for families too like a snowshoe headlamp hike and a campfire cooking clinic.

The fun gets underway Saturday morning.

“It starts in the morning with a box sled race. Go check out all the box sleds that the kids make. That’s always fun. We’ve got a cool downhill kayak race that’s happening. There’s free sleigh rides in Coburn Park Sunday. Skowhegan Events is hosting events all week long. Then, what I consider the high flight, and I’m biased, is our Skijor Skowhegan event next Saturday,” said Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan.

The area expects to draw visitors from all over New England as the popularity of events like Skijor Skowhegan and the ice hole continue to grow.

For a complete list of Somerset SnowFest activities and participation registration, visit somersetsnowfest.org.

