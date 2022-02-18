Advertisement

Power line developers file briefs in Supreme Court showdown

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Developers of a $1 billion electric transmission line in western Maine say a referendum approved by voters in November aimed at stopping the project represented an illegal attempt to retroactively change state laws.

They also say they had vested rights after receiving all regulatory approvals.

Developers of the New England Clean Energy Connect filed legal briefs this week with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court which will hear arguments on the stalled project in May.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
A Glenburn resident captured footage of a plow truck taking out multiple mailboxes along the...
Glenburn resident says plow destroyed multiple mailboxes in town
Police Lights
Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border
Caribou Bog in Orono
Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson

Latest News

Maine receives $16 million in wildlife conservation and recreation funding
CMP, Versant customers will see supply rates increase next year
Maine PUC investigating Central Maine Power
Bud Nason appears in a Bangor courtroom Thursday afternoon for his sentencing
Island Falls man sentenced for setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s home
Rain & Strong Winds Overnight