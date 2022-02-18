Power line developers file briefs in Supreme Court showdown

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Developers of a $1 billion electric transmission line in western Maine say a referendum approved by voters in November aimed at stopping the project represented an illegal attempt to retroactively change state laws.

They also say they had vested rights after receiving all regulatory approvals.

Developers of the New England Clean Energy Connect filed legal briefs this week with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court which will hear arguments on the stalled project in May.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.