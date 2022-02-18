Advertisement

Pine Tree Camp offering winter programming during February break

Their adventure day pass includes things like snowshoeing, ice fishing, and hiking.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Maine (WABI) - As students gear up for school vacation week, Pine Tree Camp is offering winter programming of their own.

The camp in Rome is for children and adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities.

Their adventure day pass includes things like snowshoeing, ice fishing, and hiking.

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson says this is a great way for campers to have access to the Maine outdoors.

“It’s so important to get out and not have the walls that you have in your house, and to try new things as a family, I think it’s just super important for that development and for everybody’s peace of mind. I think it’s so great to get outside and it’s really important to all of our mental health in the winter time,” Willard-Robinson said.

The Adventure Day passes will take place tomorrow and Sunday, Wednesday and the following Saturday.

Anyone interested in attending can head to pinetreesociety.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five middle school students arrived at school Thursday morning, refusing to wear a mask.
Nokomis Middle School students refuse to wear a mask to school
Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
The University of Maine and men's basketball head coach Richard Barron have mutually agreed to...
UMaine Athletics announces departure of men’s basketball coach Richard Barron

Latest News

Somerset County SnowFest (File)
Somerset SnowFest returns for fourth year
A few food pantry is open at the Bangor Region YMCA
New food pantry now open at Bangor Region YMCA
The Coast Guard post in South Portland ran "heavy weather" drills Friday morning to train for...
‘It’s the pinnacle of what we do’: Coast Guard takes advantage of heavy rain and wind for training
Maine State House
Lawmakers introduce bills to strengthen child welfare services in Maine