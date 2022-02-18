Pine Tree Camp offering winter programming during February break

ROME, Maine (WABI) - As students gear up for school vacation week, Pine Tree Camp is offering winter programming of their own.

The camp in Rome is for children and adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities.

Their adventure day pass includes things like snowshoeing, ice fishing, and hiking.

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson says this is a great way for campers to have access to the Maine outdoors.

“It’s so important to get out and not have the walls that you have in your house, and to try new things as a family, I think it’s just super important for that development and for everybody’s peace of mind. I think it’s so great to get outside and it’s really important to all of our mental health in the winter time,” Willard-Robinson said.

The Adventure Day passes will take place tomorrow and Sunday, Wednesday and the following Saturday.

Anyone interested in attending can head to pinetreesociety.org.

