Owners of Bluenose Inn speak out after fire, thank community

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The owners of the Bar Harbor hotel that caught fire last week have released a statement on social media and are thanking the community for their support.

Resources were pulled in from across multiple counties to fight the fire at the Bluenose Inn on Eden St.

They were there well into the late overnight hours due to the extensive damage.

The hotel owned is owned by Layfayette Hotels.

Fire officials have not yet released a cause of the fire.

In a statement Thursday, they say fire caused extensive damage to the Stenna Nordica building and burned nearly half their guest rooms.

“It is hard to find words for how thankful, humbled and honored we are for the overflowing community support we received,” they said in the statement. “To the brave firefighters who responded to our call for help. Thank You.”

