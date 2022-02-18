Northern Light Cancer Care doctor reacts to Cancer Moonshot announcement

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local doctor is weighing in on President Biden’s recent move reigniting the federal government’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.

Dr. Hilal Hachem, a hematologist and medical oncologist at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer, says he was happy when he heard the announcement.

One of the main goals of the Cancer Moonshot effort is reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years. Dr. Hachem says while some might say that can’t happen, we won’t know until we try.

He says even if the 50% goal is not achieved, any improvement in the survival rate is a good thing.

The Biden-Harris Administration plans to form a Cancer Cabinet to bring the federal government together to work on this issue. We asked Dr. Hachem what he would say if he had the opportunity to appear in front of that Cabinet.

”I’m all for new therapies, new technologies, and also about using what we already know because we know a lot of things and I don’t think we are maximizing or using what we know at their full extent. So, I think a lot of focus should also go on prevention of cancer, as well as screening of cancer,” Dr. Hachem said.

Among the preventative measures he recommends are not smoking, regular exercise, and a healthy diet.

He also urges folks not to skip out on regular screenings including colonoscopies and mammograms.

