New food pantry now open at Bangor Region YMCA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new resource for anyone in the Bangor area who needs a little help putting food on the table.

A new food pantry is now open at the Bangor Region YMCA on Second Street. It boasts a stocked pantry, along with the option for perishable items in a large freezer and fridge.

The project is a collaboration with Hannaford Supermarkets, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and the Y’s teen center.

“The teens are so excited about this,” said Bangor Region YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson. “And again, it’s because we teach them about giving back. And this is a way that they feel so powerful that they’re being able to do this and being able to provide this to others. So they are just incredibly excited about this. And then of course, the people that we serve. Food insecurity is a big issue in our entire state, so whatever piece we can help with that we want to do that.”

All of the food is available for free to anyone in need.

You can find the pantry in the YMCA’s lobby. It’s currently open on Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.