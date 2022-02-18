Masking protests continue at Nokomis Regional Middle School Friday morning

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Protests at Nokomis Regional Middle School Friday morning.

This comes a day after students were sent home from school for refusing to wear a mask.

As of around 9am students without a mask were being refused entry into the school.

Dozens of parents and students are protesting the mask mandate at Nokomis. Yesterday, a group of students were sent home after refusing to wear a mask. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/ih3hzIJsyk — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) February 18, 2022

The Superintendent and school officials are helping students into the building who are wearing masks.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

