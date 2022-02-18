Masking protests continue at Nokomis Regional Middle School Friday morning
This comes a day after students were sent home from school for refusing to wear a mask.
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Protests at Nokomis Regional Middle School Friday morning.
As of around 9am students without a mask were being refused entry into the school.
The Superintendent and school officials are helping students into the building who are wearing masks.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
