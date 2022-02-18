Advertisement

Masking protests continue at Nokomis Regional Middle School Friday morning

This comes a day after students were sent home from school for refusing to wear a mask.
Protests over masking at Nokomis Regional Middle School.
Protests over masking at Nokomis Regional Middle School.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Protests at Nokomis Regional Middle School Friday morning.

This comes a day after students were sent home from school for refusing to wear a mask.

As of around 9am students without a mask were being refused entry into the school.

The Superintendent and school officials are helping students into the building who are wearing masks.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five middle school students arrived at school Thursday morning, refusing to wear a mask.
Nokomis Middle School students refuse to wear a mask to school
Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Maine has no masking mandate for schools but instead leaves the decision up to individual...
Maine allows schools without masking requirements to suspend COVID-19 contact tracing

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
27 more Mainers died with COVID, 3,754 newly recorded cases
Reforming solitary confinement is not new to Maine; it is among a dozen states to roll back the...
Maine legislators consider a bill to define and ban solitary confinement in prisons and jails
Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power.
Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power
Aroostook County Dem
Aroostook County Democratic Party Chair Resigns after Felony Arrest