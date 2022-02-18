Man arrested after stabbing at Houlton residence
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A Houlton man has been arrested, accused of stabbing another man at a Houlton residence.
20-year-old Jerad Sturtevant was charged with elevated aggravated assault.
Houlton Police say they responded to a disturbance call from Smyrna Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The officers on-scene discovered a man had sustained stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.
Sturtevant was taken to Aroostook County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Houlton Police are investigating.
