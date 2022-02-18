Advertisement

Man arrested after stabbing at Houlton residence

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A Houlton man has been arrested, accused of stabbing another man at a Houlton residence.

20-year-old Jerad Sturtevant was charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Houlton Police say they responded to a disturbance call from Smyrna Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The officers on-scene discovered a man had sustained stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Sturtevant was taken to Aroostook County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Houlton Police are investigating.

