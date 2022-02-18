Advertisement

Maine receives $16 million in wildlife conservation and recreation funding

(WAGM)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving more than $16 million for wildlife conservation and recreation.

The funding was announced Thursday by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.

It comes from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program as part of $1.5 billion distributed nationwide.

More than half of Maine’s total funding is going toward wildlife restoration, including species reintroduction, and habitat management and restoration.

A portion will also conserve Maine waters and over 70 fish species.

There is also funding for hunter’s education programs.

In part of a joint statement, Senators King and Collins said, “This is a significant investment in Maine’s future and will boost the conservation of the state’s outdoors, wildlife, and recreation for future generations to come.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
A Glenburn resident captured footage of a plow truck taking out multiple mailboxes along the...
Glenburn resident says plow destroyed multiple mailboxes in town
Police Lights
Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border
Caribou Bog in Orono
Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson

Latest News

Power line developers file briefs in Supreme Court showdown
CMP, Versant customers will see supply rates increase next year
Maine PUC investigating Central Maine Power
Bud Nason appears in a Bangor courtroom Thursday afternoon for his sentencing
Island Falls man sentenced for setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s home
Rain & Strong Winds Overnight