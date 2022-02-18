Maine receives $16 million in wildlife conservation and recreation funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving more than $16 million for wildlife conservation and recreation.

The funding was announced Thursday by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.

It comes from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program as part of $1.5 billion distributed nationwide.

More than half of Maine’s total funding is going toward wildlife restoration, including species reintroduction, and habitat management and restoration.

A portion will also conserve Maine waters and over 70 fish species.

There is also funding for hunter’s education programs.

In part of a joint statement, Senators King and Collins said, “This is a significant investment in Maine’s future and will boost the conservation of the state’s outdoors, wildlife, and recreation for future generations to come.”

