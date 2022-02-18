Maine realtors had second best sales month in January for single-family existing homes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine realtors just had their second best sales month in January for single-family existing homes.

President of the Maine Association of Realtors Madeline Hill says buyer demand remains high.

She says markets remain strong statewide but are constrained due to the low availability of for-sale inventory.

We’re told the Maine median sales price for single-family existing homes rose nearly 15% to just over $292,000 between January 2021 and 2022.

