Maine PUC investigating Central Maine Power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Public Utilities Commission has formally opened an investigation into how earnings decisions drive Central Maine Power’s decision-making.

PUC Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II says CMP’s performance has improved, but the PUC wants to know if it’s sustainable.

Meanwhile, regulators lifted a penalty totaling about $12.5 million after CMP showed improvements over the past 18 months.

CMP issued a statement, saying, in part:

“CMP is a different company than we were four years ago, and these changes are evident...we have consistently met service performance standards for two years, generally agree that performance standards are good for customers, and we will cooperate with this additional area of inquiry from the Commission.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.