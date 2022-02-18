Maine free fishing weekend to start Saturday

MAINE (WABI) - Calling all ice fishers new and old - this weekend you can fish for free!

This Saturday and Sunday anyone can fish without a license unless yours has been suspended or revoked.

Alan Curtis with the Warden Service says if you do head out be cautious as lots of ice could have melted a bit with the warm weather.

The warden service recommends wearing the proper boots and gloves to keep yourself warm and dry.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for people who have never been ice fishing before to try it, test the waters so to speak or those that just haven’t done it in a long time to get back out and do it again and this weekend they can do it for free,” Curtis said.

If you decide you want a license after this weekend there are several ways to do so.

You can find more information here.

