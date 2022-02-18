Advertisement

Maine free fishing weekend to start Saturday

The warden service recommends wearing the proper boots and gloves to keep yourself warm and dry.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) - Calling all ice fishers new and old - this weekend you can fish for free!

This Saturday and Sunday anyone can fish without a license unless yours has been suspended or revoked.

Alan Curtis with the Warden Service says if you do head out be cautious as lots of ice could have melted a bit with the warm weather.

The warden service recommends wearing the proper boots and gloves to keep yourself warm and dry.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for people who have never been ice fishing before to try it, test the waters so to speak or those that just haven’t done it in a long time to get back out and do it again and this weekend they can do it for free,” Curtis said.

If you decide you want a license after this weekend there are several ways to do so.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five middle school students arrived at school Thursday morning, refusing to wear a mask.
Nokomis Middle School students refuse to wear a mask to school
Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
The University of Maine and men's basketball head coach Richard Barron have mutually agreed to...
UMaine Athletics announces departure of men’s basketball coach Richard Barron

Latest News

Somerset County SnowFest (File)
Somerset SnowFest returns for fourth year
A few food pantry is open at the Bangor Region YMCA
New food pantry now open at Bangor Region YMCA
The Coast Guard post in South Portland ran "heavy weather" drills Friday morning to train for...
‘It’s the pinnacle of what we do’: Coast Guard takes advantage of heavy rain and wind for training
Maine State House
Lawmakers introduce bills to strengthen child welfare services in Maine