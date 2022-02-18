Advertisement

Maine CDC issues warning of potentially tainted infant formula

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is issuing a warning about potentially tainted infant formula.

They are recommending consumers avoid purchasing or using certain Abbott Nutrition powdered infant formula after an investigation linked contaminated formula to at least four cases of illness in children.

None of the cases are in Maine, but some of the affected formula was distributed to the state.

The FDA said avoid buying Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas if they meet all of the following criteria:

-The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37.

-The code on the container includes K8, SH or Z2.

-The expiration date is April first 2022 or later.

