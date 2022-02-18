Litchfield man killed in Lewiston crash

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Litchfield man is dead after crashing his car in Lewiston Friday morning.

Police said Joseph Ridley, 36, crashed on Sabattus Street between Pond Road and Golder Road.

He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.