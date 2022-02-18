Advertisement

Litchfield man killed in Lewiston crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Litchfield man is dead after crashing his car in Lewiston Friday morning.

Police said Joseph Ridley, 36, crashed on Sabattus Street between Pond Road and Golder Road.

He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them.

