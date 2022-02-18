Lawmakers introduce bills to strengthen child welfare services in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are considering a number of bills to improve child welfare services following a record number of child deaths last year in Maine.

25 children died from abuse in 2021.

On Thursday, the Health and Human Services Committee considered four bills that seek to strengthen the state’s Child Welfare Ombudsman Program.

Sen. Bill Diamond introduced LD 1812, “An Act To Strengthen the Child Welfare Services Ombudsman Program by Providing for Increased Staffing.”

The bill would provide ongoing funding to increase staffing for the program by adding two association ombudsman positions and one administrative assistant position.

The Ombudsman’s Office is currently staffed by two people.

“We are still not adequately staffed and resourced for our scope of work which includes recommendations to the department, governors office, and the legislature, as well as participation on other oversight bodies and hopefully more participation in the departments’ policy work and safety science reviews in the future,” said Maine’s Child Welfare Ombudsman, Christine Alberi.

“The time has come for the legislature to make significant reforms in key areas of child protection and this bill is just one of those changes,” said Diamond.

“The Child Welfare Ombudsman is the only independent and reliable connection the public and the Legislature has to the behind-the-scenes workings of Maine’s child protection system. The Ombudsman serves a critical role in investigating the ongoing problems within the system and sharing the results of those investigations in her annual reports. The Ombudsman is also responsible for helping the public resolve complaints with Maine’s child welfare system, and the Ombudsman’s office is currently struggling under a high volume of complaints. With additional staff, the office will be able to execute its critical role in our child welfare system much more effectively, and Maine kids will be safer because of it.”

LD 1812 faces further action in committee.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.