Lawmakers introduce bills to strengthen child welfare services in Maine

Maine State House
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are considering a number of bills to improve child welfare services following a record number of child deaths last year in Maine.

25 children died from abuse in 2021.

On Thursday, the Health and Human Services Committee considered four bills that seek to strengthen the state’s Child Welfare Ombudsman Program.

Sen. Bill Diamond introduced LD 1812, “An Act To Strengthen the Child Welfare Services Ombudsman Program by Providing for Increased Staffing.”

The bill would provide ongoing funding to increase staffing for the program by adding two association ombudsman positions and one administrative assistant position.

The Ombudsman’s Office is currently staffed by two people.

“We are still not adequately staffed and resourced for our scope of work which includes recommendations to the department, governors office, and the legislature, as well as participation on other oversight bodies and hopefully more participation in the departments’ policy work and safety science reviews in the future,” said Maine’s Child Welfare Ombudsman, Christine Alberi.

“The time has come for the legislature to make significant reforms in key areas of child protection and this bill is just one of those changes,” said Diamond.

LD 1812 faces further action in committee.

