‘It’s the pinnacle of what we do’: Coast Guard takes advantage of heavy rain and wind for training

The Coast Guard post in South Portland ran "heavy weather" drills Friday morning to train for...
The Coast Guard post in South Portland ran "heavy weather" drills Friday morning to train for situations that require them to go out in similar conditions.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -While most people tried to avoid the heavy wind and rain Friday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard was out in the middle of the elements for crucial training.

The Coast Guard post in South Portland ran “heavy weather” drills Friday morning to train for situations that require them to go out in similar conditions.

“This training, along with any other weather day is vital. It’s vital to what we do,” said Chief Boatswain’s Officer Travis Johnson. “It’s the pinnacle of what we do here. We go out and train in this so that hopefully in someone’s darkest hour we can go out there and be beacon of light. So we train for the worst and this is what we’re going out for. This is what we do.”

The Coast Guard runs heavy weather training during every storm.

