Ellsworth second grader sets a big goal at the Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A second grader at Ellsworth Elementary School has decided to take on the challenge of reading every book in the Ellsworth Public Library, starting with the children’s picture book section.

7-year old Inara Petroulis decided to take on the challenge about a month ago.

She’s already read all of the title’s that start with “A” and is now working on the “Bs”

Inara keeps a notebook of every title she’s read and each gets its own rating.

Inara’s mom says the library is happy to help her with the challenge.

“They think it’s great,” Inara’s mom, Sarah Petroulis said. “She’s been coming here since she was six-months old. She started with their reading program then, so they know her very well and they’re very excited about that.”

“Mommy said, ‘Why don’t we read the whole picture book section,’ and I said, ‘Why don’t we read the whole library?’” Inara said.

The library says there are about 3,000 books in the picture book section.

Inara and her mom say at her current rate, she should get through those in two years.

