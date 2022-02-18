Crowds of students and parents protest mask mandate at Nokomis Friday

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - What started as five students refusing to wear a mask and being sent home Thursday morning has turned into a full fledged protest Friday morning.

Parents showed up to drop off their kids Friday morning, they pulled out signs, in protest.

“We’re sick of being masked up at school all day. This is tiring. At the beginning of the school year they told us that we’re just going to test run it and see how everything goes. Well, here we are five months into school and we’re still masked up,” said Madeleine Roundy, a 10th grade student at Nokomis Regional High School.

The crowd grew outside the middle school absorbing more students just as they were getting off the bus.

Then, all at once, they tried to walk inside without masks.

“I got a sense there was going to be a peaceful protest, and that’s what I was watching in the beginning. Then all of a sudden it kind of felt like we were getting bull rushed by parents and kids,” said Mike Hammer, Superintendent of RSU 19.

Those who were protesting are frustrated with the masks, parents claiming the school cannot deny their students right to education.

“Honestly there hasn’t been any policing about the masks. We can wear it on our chin but we can’t take it all off? I guess we just don’t understand,” said Roundy.

“Some people think I just have the decision to rip these off or I’m punishing kids. I just don’t want this to end this way,” said Hammer.

Parents and students say they want more communication about when mask wearing might become optional.

Hoping their answer is a day on the calendar.

School officials are frustrated saying they aren’t being given any options to remove masks from school safely.

“I feel like if I pick that day, even if I said it today. They’re going to come back the Monday after vacation and do what they did today until we get to the day. So you know I feel like we’re being backed into this corner, and they’re going to continue to do this. They’ve made their point,” said Hammer.

Friday was the last day of school before vacation next week.

The Maine CDC says they plan to revisit their masking recommendation in schools next week.

Meanwhile school officials say they are very confident they can come up with a plan, hopefully announcing something in the coming weeks.

“The school board is divided, I don’t like that. The community is divided, I don’t like that. We’ve got to get past those passionate beliefs and try to find a way where we can make this optional,” said Hammer.

“Every Sunday night we get a call that we are still wearing out masks, and I’m hoping for that Sunday we get the call that we can take our mask off and that it’s optional,” said Roundy.

School officials also shared concerns for the students who are being put at the center of this controversy.

“There should be a way they can protest and get through these things too, but I just think they were put in the middle and I don’t think that was fair,” said Hammer.

