Cold & Breezy Tonight. Snow Showers Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front has now cleared to our east. Winds are now out of the northwest and continue to gust up to 35 mph. Cold air is now streaming into the region and temperatures will range from the single digits below zero over the north to the low teens along the Coast. Wind chill values will feel sub-zero for many overnight. Winds will die down after midnight. Any standing water or wet roads will continue to freeze over this evening. Icy road conditions will be possible on Saturday morning.

Saturday will start with sunshine before clouds roll ahead of our next disturbance. A quick moving low will bring scattered snow showers Saturday afternoon. Some heavier bursts of snow (snow squalls) will be possible and could result in diminished visibility. Snowfall totals will remain light with a coating to upwards of a few inches will be possible. Totals will be just enough to make roads slippery. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 20s to low 30s. As the low moves to our east, winds will briefly pick up by the late afternoon and could gust up to 30 mph. This combined with any falling snow could add to the diminished visibility.

High pressure will build into the region on Sunday. This will bring more sunshine & temperatures that will hover on either side of the freezing mark. Clouds will start to fill back in by the afternoon. A mixture of sun & clouds on Monday with highs in the 30s & 40s.

Watching an area of low pressure for Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. This could bring areas of rain, snow & ice. Conditions will turn colder after the low moves through.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Lows in the single digits below zero over the north to the low teens along the coast. Breezy for the first half of the night with NW winds gusting near 30-35 mph. Wind chill values will FEEL below zero.

SATURDAY: Some early morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Quick moving low will bring snow showers which could be heavy at times. Accumulations will range from a coating to a couple inches. Highs in the 20s & 30s with a SSW wind around 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs on either side of freezing.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s & 40s. A few light snow showers north.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix possible during the morning. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Turning colder with highs in the 20s.

