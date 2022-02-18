Brightening Skies, Breezy, & Turning Colder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will push through the state early this morning. Snow & mixed precipitation, falling mainly north of Greenville and Millinocket, and rain falling elsewhere will taper off through the mid-morning hours as the front exits the state. South/southwesterly winds ahead of the front could still gust to 55 MPH along the coast and 40-45 MPH over inland areas through 8am. Once the front clears the state, the threat of those stronger gusts will dissipate although plan on breezy conditions continuing all day. The wind will shift to the northwest this morning and could still gust to 30-40 MPH at times throughout the day. Colder and drier air moving in behind the departing front will lead to brightening skies later this morning through the afternoon. It will also lead to falling temperatures after a very mild start this morning. Highs will occur early this morning with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. As the colder air moves in, temperatures will be falling from north to south as the day progresses with temperatures dropping to the teens to low 20s by late afternoon/early evening. Skies will start clear to partly cloudy tonight followed by increasing clouds late as our next disturbance approaches. It will be much colder tonight with lows in the single digits to low teens above zero for most spots. Some northern locales could dip a bit below zero.

A disturbance is forecast to cross the state Saturday giving us a good chance for some snow showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Accumulations of a coating to an inch will be possible in spots which could lead to some slippery roads. Temperatures on Saturday will be more seasonable with highs in the 20s to near 30°. High pressure will build in for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Monday looks warmer as high pressure slides to our south and east and a cold front slowly moves through the state. Plan on a variably cloudy day with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south. The cold front could bring a few snow showers to northern locales otherwise expect a dry Monday. Low pressure is forecast to move into the region Tuesday bringing us some snow, mix and rain Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Today: Snow and mix north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, rain elsewhere will taper off by mid-morning or so followed by brightening skies later this morning through the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s early then falling to the teens and 20s by later in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds late. Lows between -3° to +12°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly during the afternoon. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.