Breezy & Turning Colder This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front will push to our east this afternoon. Northwest winds will usher colder, drier air into the region this afternoon. This will lead to brightening skies and falling temperatures as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures will fall to the teens to low 20s by late afternoon/early evening. Skies will start clear to partly cloudy tonight followed by increasing clouds late as our next disturbance approaches. It will be much colder tonight with lows in the single digits to low teens above zero for most spots. Some northern locales could dip a bit below zero.

A disturbance is forecast to cross the state Saturday giving us a good chance for some snow showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Accumulations of a coating to an inch will be possible in spots which could lead to some slippery roads. Temperatures on Saturday will be more seasonable with highs in the 20s to near 30°. High pressure will build in for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Monday looks warmer as high pressure slides to our south and east and a cold front slowly moves through the state. Plan on a variably cloudy day with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south. The cold front could bring a few snow showers to northern locales otherwise expect a dry Monday. Low pressure is forecast to move into the region Tuesday bringing us some snow, mix and rain Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Rest of Today: Brightening skies and turning colder. Temperatures falling to the teens and low 20s by evening. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy to start then increasing clouds late. Lows between -3° to +12°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly during the afternoon. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

