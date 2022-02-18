Advertisement

Aroostook County Democratic Party Chair Resigns after Felony Arrest

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Chairperson of the Aroostook County Democrats has resigned following her arrest,

Lillie Lavado, The Chairperson of the Aroostook County Democratic party was arrested on February 10th for three felony charges. According to court documents, On January 10th, Presque Isle Police recieved a complaint from Lavado’s Ex-Boyfriend stating that when he returned home, the house was in disarray and personal items were missing from the home.

He stated that about $500 worth of tools were missing, a $2,000 Washer and Dryer, as well as an antique Cabinet, and a Shotgun.

Documents also say that Lavado left a dead chickadee on the floor, left holes in the walls, and dumped dog urine on the floor, as well as writing the word “Stalker” on a wooden door in marker.

Lavado also allegedly shut off power to the home, opened windows in the home and ran the furnace out of oil.

The total value of Items taken from the residence is estimated at approximately $5000 and the total estimated damage to the home is estimated at $2500.

We reached out to Lavado’s Attorney who declined our interview request, but provided this statement “” Ms. Lavado was in a long term relationship with the alleged victim. They had lived together for many years. After the relationship ended, there became an issue with the personal property located in the residence that Ms. Lavado and the alleged victim shared. These charges stem from those on going disagreements about who owns what property. This is a case belongs in civil court, not criminal. My client did not want these charges to distract from the important work the Aroostook Dems do for the community. That is why she resigned.”

We asked the Aroostook County Democratic Party for comment regarding Lavado’s resignation, they said " Brandon Dayton has stepped up and will serve as the acting County Chair for the Aroostook Dems.

Out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved, we are asking journalists to refrain from further sensationalizing this story. Domestic disagreements are unfortunately quite common. It is not the role of the press or the Aroostook Dems to take a position in an ongoing legal dispute.”

Lavado’s next court date is currently scheduled for May 11th.

