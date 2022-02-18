27 more Mainers died with COVID, 3,754 newly recorded cases

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 27 more Mainers died with COVID, according to newly released data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 3,754 newly recorded cases.

Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system, according to the Maine CDC.

1,760 COVID vaccinations were administered Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard..

934 of those were booster shots.

