27 more Mainers died with COVID, 3,754 newly recorded cases

209,759 total cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 27 more Mainers died with COVID, according to newly released data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 3,754 newly recorded cases.

Some of those cases are attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system, according to the Maine CDC.

1,760 COVID vaccinations were administered Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard..

934 of those were booster shots.

