World’s oldest Patriots fan dies

Myrtle Milledge received a personalized patriots jersey for her 106th birthday
Myrtle Milledge received a personalized patriots jersey for her 106th birthday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine woman recently honored as the Oldest Patriots Fan in the world has died.

Myrtle Milledge died Tuesday at the age of 106.

Last week, she was honored by the New England Patriots as their oldest fan.

During a celebration at the Rumford Community Home, she was given a personalized Patriots jersey sent to her by the team.

It featured her name and the number 106, representing her age.

She also got a birthday card signed by team owner Robert Kraft with a hand-written note saying “We are all Patriots!”

According to her obituary, Milledge was born on Dec. 26, 1915, and graduated from Mexico High School in 1934.

