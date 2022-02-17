Advertisement

Union says UPS employees overworked, forced to take unpaid lunch break

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The union that represents UPS workers in Maine is speaking out about what they describe as unfair labor practices.

Teamsters Local 340 leader Brett Miller said UPS workers have spent the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic understaffed and overworked.

Miller said the company needs to hire at least 100 employees to allow current workers more time off and to avoid consistent overtime.

He said UPS workers often work six days a week and put in 15 to 20 hours of overtime.

Miller said the company is now requiring all employees to take a mandatory one-hour unpaid lunch, which he said could result in later delivery times and longer days for workers.

“If they mandate to stop for an hour, then they know they’re going to try to get the same amount of work done in less time and that’s productivity,” Miller said.

UPS responded to the union’s claims in a statement saying, “Our employees’ health and wellness is very important to us, and we require that lunch breaks be taken and recorded per our agreement with the union.”

UPS did not address claims that the company is understaffed and employees are overworked.

