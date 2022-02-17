‘These are tough responses’: Red Cross volunteers help families affected by Waterville apartment fire

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster.

The vast majority being house fires.

Here in Maine, the Red Cross sees an increase in house fires from October to March.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are there 24/7, 365 days a year.

Their job is to help families in times of tragedy.

Right now there are 28 disaster action team volunteers in Maine.

They’re looking to add more members to that team.

A few of them were responded to a fire in Waterville Tuesday that left nearly 20 people without a home.

“Across Maine we don’t see a lot of these larger scale fires that have this many apartments affected, so this was a bigger one for us,” said David Brown, Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross.

Brown is one of the few volunteers who responded to Tuesday’s fire at an apartment building on Silver Place.

“The fire department had organized a bus for the families due to the cold temperatures so, they had somewhere warm to be. Our responders met with the families there and then we were able to organize that the Best Western Hotel in Waterville provide us some space,” he said.

The Red Cross is currently helping 19 people impacted by the multi-family fire with everything from food, financial assistance and health and mental health services.

“In addition, we can also provide some items that will help the family in the first few days of recovery. That could be toiletries or blankets,” said Brown.

Many of those items have been donated by the greater Waterville community and brought to a local consignment shop.

Bearly Used Boutique is now a drop off location for items such as clothing, shoes, and toiletries.

“I also met with the district resource manager for Red Cross and he put us on a list so that every time there’s a fire in our community, families can come here and get numerous outfits for their family, at least to get them started and get some stuff replaced,” said owner, Tara Gagnon.

“Across Maine we have great communities that step up when they hear about these kinds of tragedies and we always have a list of local resources, but we always get new ones that come forward. It’s very common for local businesses to get in touch with us.” explained Brown.

Being a volunteer on the Red Cross Disaster Action Team is rewarding, but Brown says, it can also be very challenging.

“We have to remain fairly strong to provide that support but these are tough responses,” he said.

“The volunteers had stayed out all night looking for a dog that is still missing. They’re responsible for so much but they are doing a great job. The families are so thankful,” said Gagnon.

Investigators say they believe discarded smoking materials caused the fire, but they likely won’t be able to tell for sure.

Case workers with the Red Cross continue to work with families with getting them back on their feet.

If you are interested in becoming a disaster action team volunteer, the Red Cross is looking to fill at least ten roles across Maine.

There’s also 100 other volunteer positions available in a variety of areas like Disaster Mental Health, shelter surveyors and emergency management liaison just to name a few. For more information on specific roles, visit: redcross.org.

Our Disaster Action Team is on the ground in Waterville, Maine helping 15 people displaced by a multi-family fire on Silver Place. We are working to meet these individuals' immediate needs. pic.twitter.com/Hrknyzyrlg — Red Cross of Northern New England (@RedCrossNNE) February 15, 2022

