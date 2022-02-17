Strong Winds & Rain Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mild temperatures are expected to stick around this evening. Most locations will see their temperatures holding steady or even dropping just a few degrees. Rain will spread across the region by late night with periods of moderate to heavy rain. Winds will also start to increase out of the SSW.

As the cold front begins to push into northern Maine, colder air will be drawn in. This will change the rain showers over to a Wintry mix and eventually all snow Thursday night into Friday morning for northern locales. Areas along the coast will remain warm enough to keep mainly rain, a potential of a quick & brief wintry mix will be possible closer to the coast early Friday morning before the cold front clears the region. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible by daybreak Friday morning as the cold front passes.

Winds increasing overnight with periods of heavy rain, freezing rain & snow into Friday morning. (WABI)

There will be the potential of ice accumulations including sleet and freezing rain. The best chance will be over northern Somerset, Piscataquis, Penobscot counties along with parts of Aroostook County. Ice accumulations could be upwards of 0.10″. Potential icing and strong winds could result in downed tree limbs & power outages.

Periods of sleet & freezing rain will make for icy conditions into Friday morning. Ice accumulations could be up to 0.25". (WABI)

Snowfall totals will be greatest over Aroostook County where some spots could see up to a foot. Snow totals will taper off quickly as areas north of Greenville & Millinocket will only see around 1-3″.

Best chance of accumulating snow will be north of Greenville & Millinocket. Highest totals will be over Aroostook County. (WABI)

Winds will also be strongest after midnight Friday morning. Gusts will range from 35-60 mph with the strongest gusts expected south & east of I-95, especially over coastal Downeast communities. Gusts there could be up to 60 mph. Winds Advisories and High Wind Warnings have been issued. Farther inland, gusts will average around 35-45 mph. Potential wind damage will be possible near the coast with scattered power outages.

Strong & damaging winds possible late tonight into Friday morning. Gusts will be strongest along the coast and could gust close to 60 mph. Scattered power outages will be possible. (WABI)

Precipitation should end by late morning Friday. Once the front clears, skies will brighten & temperatures will plummet. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will be in the teens & 20s. This could result in any standing water or roadways freezing over. Winds will become lighter throughout the day, but will stay on the breezy side, NW winds gusting near 30 mph.

Temperatures will trend back near seasonable for the weekend in the 20s & low 30s. A quick moving low will bring scattered snow showers on Saturday. Accumulations will remain light with most areas receiving a coating to upwards of an inch. Drier & brighter for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s & low 30s.

Watching an area of low pressure for Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. This could bring areas of rain, snow & ice. More updates on this low to come.

TONIGHT: Rain changing to a wintry mix and snow over the north, rain elsewhere. Lows will stay in the 30s & 40s over the north and in the 40s and even low 50s over the south. SSW winds will increase especially after midnight. Gusts inland will range from 30-40 mph with gusts along the coast 45-60 mph.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain & snow during the morning. Brighter skies by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s & 40s during the morning, followed by falling temperatures. Breezy WNW wind 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Turning colder. Highs near freezing with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix possible during the morning. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

