Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher becomes all-time leading scorer, now eyes State Championship

The River Hawks’ Class A State Tournament run starts with Brewer Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher is the school’s new all-time scoring leader, surpassing Garrett Quinn’s mark of 1,433.

The River Hawks’ Class A State Tournament run starts with Brewer Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center(WABI)

She’s had her eye on playing college ball since she was a fourth grade AAU player, and she’s on her way to Boston University.

Christopher said reaching this peak with the River Hawks is about more than just her effort.

“It’s a big thing for our team. I certainly couldn’t score without the screens that are set, the rebounds, and just everybody coming together and playing together,” said Christopher, senior point guard.

Speaking of the Skowhegan girls, they’re entering the Class A State Tournament as the North No. 1 seed with an 18-0 record.

Christopher can’t wait for her chance to bring the school’s first girls gold ball back with her teammates.

“Everybody plays a big part, whether it’s bringing energy on the bench or setting screens or facilitating. Everybody plays a big role,” said Christopher.

The River Hawks open against the Brewer Witches on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

