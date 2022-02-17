Rain Showers, Breezy & Mild Today, Stronger Wind Gusts Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will approach the area today. At the same time, strong high pressure remains over the Atlantic. These two systems will produce a gusty southwest wind across the state today which will then usher mild air into the region as the day progresses. The southwest wind will gust to 30-40 MPH at times, strongest along the coast. Temperatures will climb into the 40s across the north and upper 40s to low 50s for highs elsewhere. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see rain showers likely throughout the day with the bulk of the showers falling over areas north of Bangor. The cold front will cross the state tonight bringing rain to all locations. However, as the front moves through, colder air will begin to filter in behind it which will cause the rain to change to mixed precipitation and snow across northern areas mainly after midnight, while rain continues closer to the coast. Highest snowfall accumulations will fall across Northern Aroostook County with just light snow accumulations expected as far south as Greenville and Millinocket. Freezing rain will be possible as well with ice accumulations up to .1″ possible across northern locales tonight and early Friday morning. The other concern with this system will be the potential of very strong wind gusts especially along the coast between 10pm tonight through 7am Friday. Gusts could reach 60 MPH along the coast and 45-55 MPH for inland locales. As a result, power outages will be possible during the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain mild through the overnight with lows in the 30s to low 40s north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Strong wind gusts are expected ahead of the cold front tonight. Gusts could reach 60 MPH along the Downeast coast and up to 55 MPH over interior locales. Power outages will be possible during the overnight hours. (WABI)

As the cold front exits to our east Friday morning, precipitation will taper off as the morning progresses followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as colder and drier air moves in. High temperatures will occur early in the day Friday with highs in the 30s and low 40s across the north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere. As colder air moves in behind the front, temperatures will fall as the day progresses with most spots falling to the teens and low 20s by later in the afternoon. A disturbance is forecast to cross the state Saturday giving us a good chance for some snow showers. Accumulations of a coating to an inch will be possible in spots. Temperatures on Saturday will be more seasonable with highs in the 20s to near 30°. High pressure will build in for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, most numerous north of Bangor. Breezy and mild. Highs between 43°-53°. Southwest wind 10-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, strongest along the coast.

Tonight: Rain changing to snow & mixed precipitation for areas around Greenville to Millinocket northward, rain elsewhere. Lows in the 30s to low 40s north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere. Gusty southerly wind 10-25 MPH with gusts between 35-45 MPH north and 50-60 MPH possible for areas closer to the coast.

Friday: Snow and mix north of Bangor, rain from Bangor to the coast tapering off during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s north and 40s south during the morning then falling to the teens to low 20s by later in the afternoon. Breezy with a northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Colder with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.