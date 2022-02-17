Potholes continue to pose challenges to drivers in the Bangor area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Potholes continue to pop up here in Maine.

It’s causing a lot of headaches for folks who drive around Bangor.

Aaron Huotari, Director of Public Works for the City of Bangor says the warm temperatures, rain, and then the refreezing is a bad recipe for potholes.

He says he had crews out six days last week, working 10 hours a day.

More crews will be out this Saturday patching potholes.

They’ll be playing catchup next week, too.

He says if you see one, report it immediately to the city.

”We are very diligent in getting those potholes patched when they’re reported to us. Like yesterday, I got a report of a pothole that someone hit five days ago. Let us know about it. It would be nice if we could see every pothole on every street but we can’t be everywhere all the time. As soon as those reports come in, they really help us zero in on the problem spots and get those patched,” said Huotari.

You can report potholes to the city by using the Go Bangor app, or you can call public works directly at 992-4500.

Maine does have a “pothole” law or “24 hour law” where municipalities are required to keep town roadways in good repair.

