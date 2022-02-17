Advertisement

Owner of statue of segregationist judge says it’s in storage

By The Associated Press
Feb. 17, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The owner of a statue of a former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice says he has removed the statue at the request of county commissioners.

The statue of Melville Fuller, who was from Maine, was removed without warning from its granite base outside Kennebec County Courthouse on Sunday.

Fuller supported segregation laws and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court requested the county move the statue in 2020.

Robert Fuller Jr., a relative of the chief justice, owns the statue.

He said in a letter to the Kennebec Journal on Wednesday that county commissioners never required him to give advanced notice of his intention to remove the statue.

