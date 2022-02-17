Nokomis Middle School students refuse to wear a mask to school

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Five students walked out of Nokomis Regional Middle School Thursday morning after arriving at school without a mask.

They were subsequently sent home, and family members arrived to pick them up.

The choice by these students was born out of frustration of having to wear a mask at school since the early stages of the pandemic.

Daegan Trafton, an eighth grade student at the school says he and his classmates were aware of the risks of being sent home before coming to school.

“Say I go to Walmart or I go into a public place to buy something. I don’t have to wear a mask. It’s my own choice, and I feel like it should be the same at school, too,” said Trafton.

However, the school believes that right now, the right decision is to continue to wear masks in school.

“The parents have explained their understanding, and I completely understand and am compassionate with them, but right now, I don’t have the wherewithal to remove this mask mandate, and I think it’s going to come soon, but it’s not today, and we have to go through a little bit of a process to remove masks safely,” said Superintendent Mike Hammer.

Trafton said he plans to come back to school tomorrow morning without a mask knowing he will likely be sent home again.

Superintendent Hammer says he’s hopeful he can end his school system’s mask mandate as some point in the near future.

Next week students will go on a week long school vacation.

