Advertisement

Man who admitted to killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather possession

A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for...
A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.

Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.

This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.

However, Smith did more. His signed statement says he admitted killing an eagle, taking one feather from it and keeping the feather in his car.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
After vital reccords review, COVID-19 cases in the state of Maine have topped over 200,000.
COVID-19 cases top over 200,000 in Maine after vital records review
Caribou Bog in Orono
Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson
Police Lights
Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border

Latest News

The officers sat the white teen on the couch without cuffs but presses the Black teen to the...
Police accused of racial bias in handling of N.J. mall fight caught on video
The U.S. and NATO officials say that Russia's troop numbers are rising.
NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine
FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. ...
Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day
According to their union leader, UPS workers often work six days a week and put in 15 to 20...
Union says UPS employees overworked, forced to take unpaid lunch break