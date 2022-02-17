Maine PUC approves one-time power bill credit for low-income customers

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved a one-time credit for low-income Mainers to help them offset the large increase to power bills.

About 90,000 Mainers qualify for the bill credit, which is expected to be automatically applied to their bills in March. It covers Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers.

The Office of the Public Advocate and the Governor’s Energy Office filed a joint petition requesting approval of the program that will provide approximately $8 million of rate relief to customers who have household incomes at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The cost of the program will be paid by the Maine State Housing Authority, using the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

