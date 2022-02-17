Advertisement

Maine, men’s basketball head coach Richard Barron mutually agree to part ways

Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph named assistant coach Jai Steadman as interim head coach for the rest of the 2021-22 season
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine and men’s basketball head coach Richard Barron have mutually agreed to part ways.

The University of Maine and men's basketball head coach Richard Barron have mutually agreed to part ways.(WABI)

Barron is considered the architect of the Maine women’s basketball turnaround.

He had hoped to do the same with the men’s team after returning from a brief medical leave when Amy Vachon took over his former post on the women’s bench.

After four years with the men’s team, Barron amassed a 21-75 overall record.

With the Black Bears sitting at 5-20 this season, Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph explained the timing of the decision to move.

“We evaluated whether to wait until the end of the year to make a change or do something earlier to evaluate things a little bit differently. Does a different voice change how the program works? Does a different approach to practices and game management impact the outcome? That might impact some decision making as the year ends,” said Ralph.

Ralph named assistant coach Jai Steadman as interim head coach for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

