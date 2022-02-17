Maine man killed in rollover crash in Standish identified
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) — Deputies said a Maine man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Standish.
The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. on Moody Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said Stephen Nappi, 69, of Standish was driving a pickup truck that rolled over in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
Nappi died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt, deputies said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.
