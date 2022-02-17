Advertisement

Maine allows schools without masking requirements to suspend COVID-19 contact tracing

Maine has no masking mandate for schools but instead leaves the decision up to individual...
Maine has no masking mandate for schools but instead leaves the decision up to individual districts.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is ending the masking requirement needed for schools to suspend contact tracing.

Last month, the Maine CDC allowed schools with mask mandates to end COVID-19 contact tracing due to the spread of the omicron variant.

Wednesday’s change now means Maine school districts can end COVID-19 contact tracing regardless of their masking policy.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the change was made after speaking with district superintendents and the decrease in COVID-19 levels across the state.

Shah also announced that the Maine CDC will revisit its masking recommendation for schools after next week’s school vacation week.

Maine has no masking mandate for schools but instead leaves the decision up to individual districts.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
After vital reccords review, COVID-19 cases in the state of Maine have topped over 200,000.
COVID-19 cases top over 200,000 in Maine after vital records review
Caribou Bog in Orono
Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson
Police Lights
Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border

Latest News

According to their union leader, UPS workers often work six days a week and put in 15 to 20...
Union says UPS employees overworked, forced to take unpaid lunch break
Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Agents reportedly raided this Front Street apartment and found fireworks bundled together by...
FBI seizes ‘handmade explosive devices’ from Waterville apartment
Roger's Market in Hudson
Lawmakers working to get Mainers energy bill relief