Island Falls man sentenced for setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Island Falls man will spend nine years behind bars for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s Stacyville home in December 2019.

Bud Nason, 49, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Nason pleaded no contest to the charge of arson, and guilty to a subsequent OUI charge that came while he was out on bail. The judge accepted the plea deal and ordered Nason to serve 27 years, all but nine years suspended, on the arson charge.

He will serve a one-year sentence on the OUI charge at the same time.

According to prosecutors, witnesses say they saw Nason driving back and forth near the woman’s home during the early morning hours before the fire. Nason reportedly told police that he was not nearby at that time, however investigators say cell phone data shows that he was.

The victim wasn’t able to appear in court Thursday, but gave a written impact statement to the judge.

“The young lady whose house was burned up, had her dog burned up. She escaped the fire but then she lost her house. She lost all her possessions. She has nothing and the only way she’s living right now is day to day based upon her neighbors being nice to her,” Chris Almy, Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney, said after sentencing.

“When I do get out, I do plan on finding work I’m able to do and pay restitution that you see fit,” Nason told the judge in court. “I’m sorry this took place.”

Nason’s father and son both spoke on his behalf during the proceedings.

As part of his sentence, Nason will have four years of probation. And in addition to fines, Nason also must pay nearly $12,800 in restitution to the victim. That’s the estimated value of her home plus the replacement cost of her belongings that were inside.

