Everything fans need to know for Maine’s high school basketball tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a year off, Maine’s high school basketball tournament will tip off Friday evening.

“We’re really excited for what this will do for the building and the community and everything we’ve been through in the last two years,” said Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail.

High school basketball fans across the state will soon be packing Maine arenas for the return of the tournament.

If you’re heading to the Cross Insurance Center or the Augusta Civic Center there are a few things you need to know.

“We’re going to do our best to open up doors anywhere from 90 minutes to 60 minutes depending on the games and the breaks between games. But the earlier folks get here particularly with inclement weather, the better for them to get into the building, get through security,” Vail said.

You don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test but you will need to wear a mask.

“If by chance folks come through the entrance doors and don’t have a mask, we will have masks available, which my staff will offer to them,” Vail said.

If you’re heading a little farther down I-95 to Augusta things will look very similar.

“We are asking folks to help us out and wear their mask when they’re doing anything other than eating or drinking actively,” said Augusta Civic Center Director Margaret Noel.

Noel says their concessions will be up and running and are now accepting credit cards.

“We’re masked up, you’re masked up, it’s loud. So try to speak clearly, if we say ‘what’ or ‘huh’ or ‘can you repeat that,’ we’re really doing our best to try to have a conversation over the excitement of the game,” Noel said.

Vail recommends taking care of all your ticket needs on their website or by calling 561-8300.

You can purchase tickets at the Augusta Civic Center but it will be cash only so they recommend heading to the MPA website.

Both venues are working with less staff than usual and ask that everyone be patient.

“We want this place to be full and rocking,” Vail said.

“The next week is gonna be the most fun we’ve probably had since March of 2020 so we welcome everyone back and we hope everyone enjoys the games,” Noel said.

At Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena you must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

