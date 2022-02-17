Advertisement

Equal rights amendment gets 1st vote in Maine Legislature

Legislature's judiciary committee heard public testimony for amendment to Maine's constitution...
Legislature's judiciary committee heard public testimony for amendment to Maine's constitution that would explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sex
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - A proposed equal rights amendment in Maine enjoys broad support from Democratic lawmakers and the governor, but it failed to get a two-thirds majority in its first vote in the House.

The House voted 80-57 Wednesday along party lines in favor of amending the Maine Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on gender.

It now goes to the Senate. Both chambers would have to approve the measure by two-thirds majorities to send the amendment to a statewide vote to be ratified.

