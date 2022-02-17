Advertisement

COVID cases and deaths continue to rise as Maine CDC works through backlog

COVID stats in Maine 2/17/22(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -25 more Mainers died with COVID, according to newly released data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 3,784 newly recorded cases.

Some of these increases could be attributed to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system, according to the Maine CDC.

More than 1700 COVID vaccinations were administered yesterday.

Hospitalization numbers continue to go down.
Hospitalization numbers continue to go down.(WABI)

247 people are now hospitalized with the virus, down 11 from Tuesday.

63 people are in critical care, down one from yesterday.

23 people are on ventilators.

There are 47 critical care beds available in the state.

