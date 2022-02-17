Black Bears ready for tough test against No. 8 LSU

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears have America East title aspirations this spring, and they’ll be starting their season against a No. 8 LSU Tigers squad that figures to give them the measuring stick matchup they’re looking for.

The three-game series is set for Friday-Sunday in Baton Rouge (WABI)

“We can kind of think of ourselves in a good manner that if we face this team, we know what they’re about, and can use that experience for the other teams and can build off that,” said Knotts, senior outfielder.

“That’s going to be a good test of how we match up with them going forward. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” said Erwin, graduate student right-handed pitcher.

