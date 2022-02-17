Advertisement

Black Bears ready for tough test against No. 8 LSU

The three-game series is set for Friday-Sunday in Baton Rouge
By Ben Barr
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears have America East title aspirations this spring, and they’ll be starting their season against a No. 8 LSU Tigers squad that figures to give them the measuring stick matchup they’re looking for.

The three-game series is set for Friday-Sunday in Baton Rouge
The three-game series is set for Friday-Sunday in Baton Rouge(WABI)

“We can kind of think of ourselves in a good manner that if we face this team, we know what they’re about, and can use that experience for the other teams and can build off that,” said Knotts, senior outfielder.

“That’s going to be a good test of how we match up with them going forward. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” said Erwin, graduate student right-handed pitcher.

The three-game series is set for Friday-Sunday in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Jackson learned a week ago the water on their farm was contaminated by PFAS.
Jackson family dealing with PFAS contamination on their farm
Marybeth Fitzgerald
Bangor tattoo artist finalist for ‘Inked’ magazine cover
After vital reccords review, COVID-19 cases in the state of Maine have topped over 200,000.
COVID-19 cases top over 200,000 in Maine after vital records review
Caribou Bog in Orono
Curious moose reminds woman of important lesson
Police Lights
Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border

Latest News

Maine high school basketball
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments
Troy Barnies
Maine basketball player in Ukraine discusses border crisis
She tied the meet record and broke her own team record in the 100 backstroke, also won 200...
Brewer’s Rhyannon Price wins 2022 Penobscot Valley Conference Swimmer of the Meet
She’s now the school and America East conference meet three meter diving record holder
PhilAnn Dixon turns to NCAA Diving Championships after America East Outstanding Diver performance